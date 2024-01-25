99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Funniest College Basketball Player Names of 2024

In college basketball, there are players with some truly entertaining and amusing names.

From Supreme Cook to Tennessee Rainwater, these names add a touch of humor and uniqueness to the game when you come across one of them on a Saturday or mid-week game.

These names have garnered attention and have become a source of amusement for fans and sports enthusiasts.

Various sources have compiled lists of the funniest names in college basketball but we think we have the best list yet!

While these names may generate laughter and entertainment, it’s important to remember that behind these names are talented athletes who are dedicated to their craft. They showcase their skills on the field on a daily basis, regardless of the humorous nature of their names.

Check out our list of Funniest College Basketball Player Names of 2024 below!

The post Funniest College Basketball Player Names of 2024 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Funniest College Basketball Player Names of 2024 was originally published on 1075thefan.com