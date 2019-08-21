Another famous Leo is embarking on a major milestone!

Kelis, queen of the milkshake, turned 40 on August 21 and she is doing it up in style and being stylish about it. Just peep her gold bootie:

The Harlem-born mother of two has had one heck of a summer, vacationing to places such as Kenya to laying poolside with her squad to performing, most recently at the Love Sensation Festival in Ireland:

Even better? Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef even hinted to her fans that she may be back in the studio making new music:

She is definitely living her life on her own terms…and she deserves it. So to celebrate this queen being forty, fab and carefree, here are 15 pics of Kelis enjoying her summer on the ‘Gram:

Forty And Fab! Kelis Is Living Her Best And Most Carefree Life On The ‘Gram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com