Draya Michelle Was Posted Up On The Gram Looking FLY! [Photos]

Posted March 5, 2020

Draya Michelle aint no stranger for serving looks.

Especially on social media! Since her public break up Ms. Michelle has been unbothered and is showing her old dude what he’s missing out on.

Each and everyday her ex hubby Orlando Scandrick has to look on IG and see Draya getting finer and finer. Pray for that man.

Maybe this is what he may needed to revive his struggling NFL career.. but thats besides the point.

Were done being messy for today, lets appreciate these looks Draya has blessed us with!

 

