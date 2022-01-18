99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Artist Estelle has contributed to countless projects in music and film. Though she has not released her own music in recent years, her legacy continues to live on for a lifetime. Estelle celebrates her 42nd birthday today (Jan. 18) and we want to honor her many achievements in entertainment with a gallery of her contributions.

The Grammy award winning rapper, singer, and songwriter reached stardom in the states thanks to her 2008 single “American Boy” featuring Kanye West. Estelle has momentarily stepped away from creating music, and stepped into the host seat with her latest Apple Music Hits show, The Estelle Show. The talented artist also voices Garnet on the animated series Steven Universe.

Estelle is a talent that has accomplished great things in the course of her career. She has collaborated with many artists including John Legend, Robin Thicke, Rick Ross, Chris Brown, will.i.am, Kanye West, and Tyler, The Creator. Upon releasing her debut album The 18th Day in 2004, Estelle was able to reach number 35 on the UK Albums Chart. Her next album, Shine, was released in 2008, which charted internationally and helped her reach significant mainstream success. This album earned her a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Song collaboration for “American Boy” with Kanye West. Estelle’s last album All of Me was released in 2012. Her single “Thank You” received a Grammy Award nomination for Best R&B performance.

Estelle’s contributions to music extend far beyond her own music. Here is a list of songs and soundtracks that she has graced over time that some fans may not have known. Take a look at the list below.

Happy Birthday, Estelle!

Did You Know: Estelle Contributed To These Songs & Soundtracks [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com