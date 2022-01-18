Artist Estelle has contributed to countless projects in music and film. Though she has not released her own music in recent years, her legacy continues to live on for a lifetime. Estelle celebrates her 42nd birthday today (Jan. 18) and we want to honor her many achievements in entertainment with a gallery of her contributions.
The Grammy award winning rapper, singer, and songwriter reached stardom in the states thanks to her 2008 single “American Boy” featuring Kanye West. Estelle has momentarily stepped away from creating music, and stepped into the host seat with her latest Apple Music Hits show, The Estelle Show. The talented artist also voices Garnet on the animated series Steven Universe.
Estelle is a talent that has accomplished great things in the course of her career. She has collaborated with many artists including John Legend, Robin Thicke, Rick Ross, Chris Brown, will.i.am, Kanye West, and Tyler, The Creator. Upon releasing her debut album The 18th Day in 2004, Estelle was able to reach number 35 on the UK Albums Chart. Her next album, Shine, was released in 2008, which charted internationally and helped her reach significant mainstream success. This album earned her a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Song collaboration for “American Boy” with Kanye West. Estelle’s last album All of Me was released in 2012. Her single “Thank You” received a Grammy Award nomination for Best R&B performance.
Estelle’s contributions to music extend far beyond her own music. Here is a list of songs and soundtracks that she has graced over time that some fans may not have known. Take a look at the list below.
Happy Birthday, Estelle!
Did You Know: Estelle Contributed To These Songs & Soundtracks [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. American BoySource:Estelle
Of course, most fans know about this one. “American Boy” put her on the map and she is listed as one of the composers for the hit single.
2. Sex Therapy: The SessionSource:Robin Thicke
Estelle also contributed to Robin Thicke’s album Sex Therapy: The Session.
3. Lady LoveSource:LeToya Luckett
LeToya Luckett’s short-lived solo career led to a few memorable singles. “Lady Love” wasn’t one of the major hits for Luckett but musically, it’s a BOP. Of course, Estelle had a part in this.
4. Steven Universe: The Movie [Soundtrack]Source:Estelle
Estelle contributed as a composer, vocalist and featured artist on Steven Universe: The Movie soundtrack. It is beautifully scored.
5. Oh NoSource:Kaytranada
Estelle’s a featured artist on Kaytranada’s single “Oh No” from his album Bubba. Her vocals are hard to miss.
6. Garden ShedSource:Tyler, the Creator
Tyler, the Creator’s Flower Boy album is such a special project. Estelle lends her voice on his song, “Garden Shed.”
7. Grown ManSource:Vancity 1017
Estelle open’s Gucci Mane’s “Grown Man” single from his project The Appeal. One YouTube user comments, “Estelle’s velvety voice.”
8. One LoveSource:David Guetta
The beautiful thing about Estelle’s voice and songwriting abilities is how she can shape-shift to fit any genre effortlessly.
9. MurdaSource:CyHi The Prynce
Estelle and CyHi The Prynce is the collaboration you didn’t realize you needed.
10. That’s the ThingSource:Curren$y
A timeless Curren$y project is The Stoned Immaculate. Fans hearing Estelle on “That’s the Thing” is the icing on the cake.