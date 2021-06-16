HomeCelebrity News

Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Lee Daniel’s Niece?! Meet Miyah J [Photos]

Posted June 16, 2021

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
'Loving' - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

Rumors have it that Carmelo Anthony has been allegedly cheating on LaLa, once again. This time with a chick from Philly, Miyah J. The internet was quick to pull out the receipts..it is not looking too good in the Anthony household.

Miyah J is rising as an upcoming actress and is also Lee Daniels’s niece.

Below, check out photos of the alleged mistress of Carmelo Anthony, Miyah J.

Booty Alert: Kehlani Has NOT Been Missing Any Meals [PHOTOS]

 

Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Lee Daniel’s Niece?! Meet Miyah J [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
The Senate Unanimously Votes To Make Juneteenth A…
 1 day ago
06.17.21
Jiveon or Gustin? R&B Singers Justine Skye and…
 1 day ago
06.17.21
Beats Officially Unveils Its New Wireless Studio Buds
 2 days ago
06.16.21
Virgil Abloh To Drop 50 “Different” Off-White Nike…
 2 days ago
06.16.21
Damn Shawty: FreakNik Is Returning To Atlanta In…
 2 days ago
06.16.21
Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Teaming With LAUSD…
 2 days ago
06.16.21
15 items
Black Twitter Goes To War With Itself Over…
 3 days ago
06.15.21
Pharrell Williams Set To Open Private School For…
 3 days ago
06.15.21
Black-Owned Luxury Shoe Brand Keeyahri Debuts the Sarah…
 3 days ago
06.14.21
Mommy And Me: Nicki Minaj And ‘Papa Bear’…
 4 days ago
06.14.21
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Goes Blonde Again And We’re Loving…
 4 days ago
06.14.21
Nicki Minaj’s Ex Got Another Woman Pregnant Along…
 4 days ago
06.14.21
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Officially Our Summer Body…
 5 days ago
06.14.21
Telfar Taps ‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’ To…
 5 days ago
06.14.21
Photos
Close