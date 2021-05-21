HomeLifestyle

Are Bottega Veneta’s Stretched Sandals The Must-Have Shoes For The Summer?

Posted 13 hours ago

Bottega Veneta stretched sandals

Source: Bottega Veneta / Bottega Veneta stretched sandals


Fashion trends have always been fun to observe. It’s like you spend 5 years enjoying shoes with a pointed toe and then one day – BAM! – we’re rocking square toes and block heels out of nowhere. This transition has been a bit jarring for me, mainly because square shoes remind me of duck feet or boxy footwear circa 1994. Despite my unsolicited opinion, 2021’s latest shoe trend has taken on a new shape and the celebrities are here for it.

Over the last couple of weeks I’ve spotted the stars like Rihanna and Jordyn Woods wearing Bottega Veneta’s Stretched Sandals. The $930 mesh and nappa sandals feature an elongated squared toe and  leather covered stiletto heel.

Bottega Veneta stretched sandals

Source: Bottega Veneta / Bottega Veneta Website



These shoes have definitely made their rounds on the internet. If you’re down for the splurge and looking for some style inspiration, then keep on reading. Here’s how your faves styled their Bottega Veneta Stretched Sandals.

1. Nicki Minaj

After taking a hiatus from the internet, Nicki Minaj re-emerged in a $265 Charlotte Knowles dress paired with the yellow Bottega Veneta Stretched Sandals. When she posted this look around the same time Rihanna posted hers, the internet detectives assumed the coincidence meant the two have a musical collaboration on the way. I think they just have the same taste in shoes.

2. Rihanna

Our favorite Bajan beauty was spotted casually slaying in a custom knit Sha Sweets dress and white Bottega Veneta Stretched Sandals. The singer and entrepreneur also brought back flat twists! There’s a whole lot of style nostalgia happening in this photo!

3. Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods showed off her looks from her anniversary trip with her boyfriend, clad in a printed With Jean dress, partnered with yellow Bottega Veneta Stretched Sandals.

4. Jordyn Woods

Jordyn loves these sandals so much, she’s got them in white too! 

Close