804 Women Making History 2024

March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Richmond would like to pay homage to the 804 women who are making and shaking history through their business ventures, influence and mark on our local community. We are proud to present 804 Women Making History.

Powered by Chloe Wine Collection and VCU Massey Cancer Center

This Women’s History Month we have 10 phenomenal 804 trailblazers that we would like to pay homage to. Each of these women showcase what it means to give back to their communities.

*This product contains alcohol. Must be 21 or older to consume. Enjoy responsibly.

1. Kim Young Source:Radio One Kim Young, a nationally recognized expert troublemaker and social worker experienced in providing direct clinical services to multi-system involved youth, young adults and families who have experienced community violence. She now works upstream to promote community driven solutions to system-created problems through cross sector collaboration.

2. Ashley Redwood Source:Radio One Ashley Redwood: With over 370,000 followers across four social media platforms, Ashley “AD” Redwood and Trap Cardio have taken over homes all over the world.

3. Dr. Tabitha Spurlock Source:Radio One Dr. Tabatha Spurlock, a dynamic and highly energetic motivational speaker and educator. For nearly 20 years, she has been committed to educating youth from local housing neighborhoods with the Boys and Girls Club to the public K-12 education system. Her education career spans from serving as a business teacher to multiple positions on a district level. Currently she is the inaugural CTE academic advisor for an inner-city district where she passionately helps foster community partnerships and educates secondary youth and colleagues on prominent career paths

4. Logan Boyd Source:Radio One Logan Boyd, owner of Richmond Flower Truck. Richmond Flower Truck was established in May 2022 and is a mobile bouquet bar, where you can create your own handpicked bouquet. Logan first moved to Richmond in 2009. She is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and then continued her studies at Regent University for her Master’s Degree. Logan worked in public service for many years prior to starting Richmond Flower Truck. Richmond Flower Truck was created to be a source of positive energy and an inspiration to little girls to chase their dreams.

5. Andrea Lyons Source:Radio One Andréa Lyons is the Founder and CEO at All About Presentation, the premier company for corporate event management and films supporting strategic communications, training, and marketing efforts. Since 2007, All About Presentation has produced over 1500 events, designed the event experience for over 350,000 event attendees, created over 30,000+ minutes of film content, and managed over 75 million dollars of event spend for clients that represent a variety of industries from banking to government and criss-cross the globe from Rhode Island to South Korea. Andréa received a bachelor’s degree at Central Michigan University, executive education at Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and the University of Richmond, a certificate in event planning from the University of Virginia and is currently completing a certificate in Film and Television from NYU Tisch School of the Arts. She is a board member of the Metropolitan Business League and President of the African American CEO Roundtable in Richmond. Her favorite hobbies are fine dining and making money. She is forever a sorority girl, life-long student, aviation enthusiast, and wannabe Chopped champion. Andréa has been featured in Wall Street Journal publications, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, Richmond Times-Dispatch, SheKnows.com, and a host of other websites and blogs. One of the coolest days she’s ever had was when she got a notification that Barack Obama started following her on X, formerly known as Twitter.

6. Christine Haines Source:Radio One Christine Haines Greenberg, co-owner of Urban Set Bride, a bridal boutique in Church Hill, creative director of the Hive Wedding Collective, a luxury wedding planning team, a small business consultant and an ordained wedding officiant. She proudly runs the bridal shop with her mother, Jennifer, and they have been voted Richmond’ Best Bridal Shop for the last 7 years in a row. The Hive Wedding Collective was named Richmond Best Wedding Planners in 2023 and continues to lead the industry in creative, modern, design-focused weddings. Christine is an Army brat and proud VCU Alumnus (English Lit, Women’s Studies and Political Science) and was inducted into VCU’s Top 10 under 10 graduates in 2017.Christine lives with her husband and two sons in Bon Air and spends her (very limited free time) reading, spending time with her girlfriends and family and decompressing with Netflix and a glass of wine.

7. Erica Shambley Source:Radio One Erica Brown Shambley, a seasoned professional in the marketing and communications realm, brings over a decade of expertise to her role as Director of Marketing, Communications, and Engagement for the Virginia State University College of Agriculture. Born and raised in Richmond, VA, Erica’s journey exemplifies a commitment to excellence, innovation, and community engagement. With a robust career trajectory, Erica’s tenure at Virginia State University began in 2015 as the Digital Marketing Manager, where she swiftly demonstrated her acumen in leveraging digital platforms to amplify the university’s presence. Her dedication and proficiency led to her promotion as Assistant Director in 2019, further solidifying her position as a pivotal figure within the institution. In July 2023, Erica was appointed as the Director of Marketing, Communications, and Engagement for the VSU College of Agriculture, assuming leadership of a dynamic team while spearheading strategic initiatives to foster growth and broaden the university’s network In addition to her contributions to higher education and community initiatives, Erica is the visionary founder and editor of Mostly Sugar, a vibrant digital media start-up based in RVA. Tailored to the unconventional Gen Z and millennial woman, Mostly Sugar captivates audiences with its focus on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. Erica’s entrepreneurial spirit and keen editorial insight propelled Mostly Sugar to prominence, earning the coveted title of official media partner for RVA Fashion Week’s Fall 2023 season.

8. Taylor Scott Source:Radio One Taylor Scott, a 26 year old, African American woman of Cherokee and Seminole descent, born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, who founded the RVA Community Fridges. Scott moved to Virginia in 2016 to attend VCU and completed her degree in Criminal Justice: Forensic Crime Scene Investigation and a minor in Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Taylor had hopes of joining the FBI when pursuing her degree, but felt moved towards grassroot orgs and mutual aid work upon completion. On January 28, 2021, Taylor worked with friends to help set up the first community fridge in Virginia, within the food apartheid community of Church Hill, in Richmond. After receiving such positive and loving feedback, she decided to continue efforts in providing fresh local produce to our communities, especially those that have been systematically redlined and are historically food apartheids, while helping deter food waste and insecurity within our state. Since putting up the first fridge, Taylor and her team have successfully put up 14 community fridges and pantries within Richmond, with more in the works, and have helped many other community fridge groups establish fridges within Virginia and other states. Taylor and the RVA Community Fridges team are partnering up with the local Richmond Food Not Bombs chapter on a three year lease for a brick and mortar building where they intend to provide free food plus cooking and educational courses once opened.

9. Katrina Pascal Source:Radio One Katrina Travers Pascal: Wife, mother, stylist, mentor and Richmond native. She was raised South of the James in a single-parent home. Because money was an issue in the house, she learned how to do her hair. Because of what she encountered, her passion was lit, and the cosmetologist was born. Katrina began to style her peers in her neighborhood. She became the go-to in her community. Katrina worked as an assistant to a local stylist and enrolled in Cosmetology school because she knew this would be her future. After graduating, she pursued her career as a Hairstylist in the downtown area of RVA. Her skills in the industry earned attention, making her known for her talent in the business. Her first salon opened October nineteen ninety-nine on Grace St. – where she honed in on her craft and leadership for fifteen years. With growth comes change. Katrina’s vision for more caused her to move to her current location – 105 East Main St. This move has offered her more opportunities to be a blessing in the community as she is actively serving the homeless across the street from her business. Her creativity and passion for the industry have allowed her to work with many local news anchors and celebrities. She is recognized as an icon and hailed as a leader in the community and her industry. Katrina’s recognition has granted her awards for her work in the hair industry. She has mentored and spaced over 25 barbers and stylists throughout her career. With 32 years of experience in the field, she loves educating others. She mentors at the ACE program in Henrico County because she loves to give back and see the success of future leaders in the industry. Katrina is now working on her second love. She graduated from the University of Richmond in the fall of 2023 to become an Interior Designer. This has also been one of her life’s passions. FabULuxe Interiors by Katrina Pascal is another journey she is looking forward to. She will be servicing residential and commercial interiors. She attributes her success to God, her family, and her hard work because, without any of this, it wouldn’t be possible.