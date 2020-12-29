CLOSE
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

21 Inspirational Quotes To Take With You In The New Year

Posted December 29, 2020

Even though 2020 looks like one of the worse years we’ve ever seen due to the pandemic, there’s still a lot to be grateful for.  As we’ve struggled through the year, we may have let go of some of our goals and intentions, but it’s time to make a change.

Don’t let the new year come without being inspired to make a change and do better for the upcoming year.  Check out 21 quotes below that will inspire you in the new year.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!  

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

21 Inspirational Quotes To Take With You In The New Year  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

Latest
Designer Sergio Hudson Details His Process For Creating…
 10 hours ago
01.22.21
Made For TV?: Kim Kardashian Reportedly Saving Divorce…
 23 hours ago
01.22.21
DaniLeigh Is Trending For Her New Light-Skinned Anthem…
 1 day ago
01.22.21
She Always Has Time: AOC Checks Bonehead Texas…
 1 day ago
01.22.21
Jay-Z Launches $10M Fund For Minority-Owned Cannabis Businesses
 1 day ago
01.22.21
Pharrell Partners With Georgia Tech & Amazon For…
 2 days ago
01.21.21
Mary J. Blige Self Magazine
Mary J. Blige And Alicia Keys Join Forces…
 2 days ago
01.20.21
LHH’s Mendeecees & Yandy Open Up About Parenting,…
 2 days ago
01.20.21
Donald Trump Commutes Sentence Of Death Row Records…
 3 days ago
01.20.21
Laughs In Samsung: According To Multiple Reports Apple…
 3 days ago
01.20.21
LeBron James & Bugs Bunny Look Like They’re…
 4 days ago
01.19.21
Remembering Dr. King The Alpha Man
 5 days ago
01.18.21
Ciara Shares Iconic Memory From Her Wedding In…
 1 week ago
01.15.21
Alicia Keys Launches New Skincare Products Through Her…
 1 week ago
01.15.21
Photos
Close