Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

20 Songs to Celebrate Black History Month

Published on February 2, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

” This my bloodline, on the frontline. Ready for War!” – Beyonce

From negro spirituals, jazz, r&b and hip hop – music has played the background of so many different pivotal moments in history. It’s astonishing that major artist with international influence used their platforms to speak up for those voices whom are silenced and unheard.

Furthermore, during the civil rights movement some of America’s favorite artist such as Marvin Gaye, Bob Marley and Nina Simone made it a priority to speak out on the issues of people of the diaspora. These brave artist left no subject untouched from speaking on war, police brutality to empowering children to be “young, gifted and black” the message has been sent out into the airwaves.

Fast forwarding to the 21st century where the same issues are still occurring artist such as Lil Baby, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar and many more are implementing positivity, empowerment and public service announcements within their music.

Songs with an uplifting message  speaks on the past, present and to the future. As black people still strive for freedom and equality our revolutionary artists are creating hits that are giving black a sense of pride and inspiration. Buckle up and take this ride to the revolution as we share our Black History Month Playlist.

 

20 Songs to Celebrate Black History Month  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Beyonce – MY POWER

2. Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On

3. Nas – If I Ruled the World (Imagine That) ft. Lauryn Hill

4. Kendrick Lamar – DNA.

5. Public Enemy – Fight The Power

6. James Brown – Say it Loud, I’m Black and Proud

7. Nina Simone: To Be Young, Gifted and Black

8. Gil Scott Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

9. Childish Gambino – This Is America

10. Chronixx – Black is Beautiful | Chronology

11. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Buffalo Soldier

12. Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

13. Mos Def, Yasiin Bey – UMI Says

14. Sounds of Blackness – Optimistic

15. India.Arie – Brown Skin

16. Common, John Legend – Glory

17. A Tribe Called Quest – We The People

18. Sam Cooke – A Change Is Gonna Come

19. Michael Jackson – Black Or White

20. Solange – Don’t Touch My Hair

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close