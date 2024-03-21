11 Times Our Favorite Celebrity Gals Worked Powerful Pantsuits

There is nothing more fashionably powerful than women rocking pantsuits. The ensemble is blatantly bold and boasts a je ne sais quoi that can’t be denied. To some, the pantsuit is a simple outfit that looks fabulous when worn by women. However, the jacket and pant set is much more than that – packing a powerful punch accompanying loads of style and riveting history.
Pantsuits (like almost everything else in this society) were created with the man in mind. In the early centuries of fashion, men wore jackets and pants, and women wore dresses and skirts. According to Vogue India, women could be arrested for impersonating a man if caught wearing a pantsuit. With that said, very few women deviated from their usual dress/skirt uniform until it became generally popular to do so in the 1960s.
Even then, it wasn’t as acceptable as today, with many women shunned for wearing trousers with a sports jacket instead of skirts. It was only 31 years ago when women were allowed to wear trousers on the US Senate floor, PBS reports. Therefore, not only do women make fashion statements when they wear these pantsuits today, they also serve as style activists.
Celebrity Women in Pantsuits
Fast-forward to today and women are ignoring the antiquated, sexist fashion rules and rocking pantsuits like they are going out of style. From tailored suits to oversized ones, the trouser pantsuit has evolved into a staple outfit worn by ladies from all walks of life.
Some of our favorite celebrity girls have sported a pantsuit or two to Hollywood soirees, red carpet events, etc. Most recently, Keke Palmer gave us flair in a debonair white and black tuxedo suit that we can’t stop talking about. And Palmer isn’t the only star who has wowed us in a sassy pantsuit. Jump in below to see how some of our favorite socialites worked their suit sets.
1. Savannah JamesSource:Getty
Savannah James attended a Los Angeles premiere in a striking sheer, flora-embellished pantsuit.
2. Savannah JamesSource:Getty
Savannah James can’t get enough of the pantsuit look. Here she is again sporting a black leather suit set that featured lace-up detailing.
3. Tia MowrySource:Getty
Tia Mowry attended The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment looking like the boss she is in a salmon-colored, oversized suit.
4. Tia MowrySource:Getty
Tia Mowry stunned again in a neon yellow pantsuit while making an appearance on the Today Show.
5. Janelle MonáeSource:Getty
Janelle Monáe attended the Amazon Studios 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour in this swanky pinstripe suit.
6. Janelle MonáeSource:Getty
It’s obvious that Janelle Monáe is no stranger to the power suit look. Here she is at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards donning a white, black, and yellow trouser suit.
7. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
Kelly Rowland sported a crop jacket and back trousers set to the Los Angeles Premiere of Bob Marley: One Love. She added an apple newsboy hat to the ensemble for extra spunk.
8. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
On a different occasion, Kelly Rowland looked fabulous yet again in a cream-colored suit that featured wide-leg pants and a shoulder-padded jacket.
9. SaweetieSource:Getty
Saweetie attended the boohooMAN x Quavo Launch Party in a vibrant lime green pantsuit.
10. SaweetieSource:Getty
A few years ago, during Milan Fashion Week, Saweetie stormed the streets in a gray pinstripe pantsuit complete with a long jacket, a Prada tie, and wide-leg trousers.
11. Keke PalmerSource:Getty
Keke Palmer was the moment at the 55th NAACP Image Awards in a black and white tuxedo by Tom Ford and Dolce & Gabanna.