Run Richmond 16.19: Experience 400+ Years Of Black History Sept 30

The history of Richmond, Virginia – from the beginnings of the Transatlantic Slave Trade to the American Civil War and the toppling of the Confederate statues on Monument Avenue – encapsulates the history of our nation itself. It hence offers the ideal setting for RUN RICHMOND 16.19, the cultural running event that lets you experience +400 years of Black history– up close and personal.

Through our running/walking courses of 16.19K and 6.19K, and a community-powered finish festival we commemorate the sacrifices & achievements of the African American community and celebrate Unity in Diversity. This event is organized by the Djimon Hounsou Foundation in close collaboration with the City of Richmond, the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, and Sports Backers. Runners and walkers are welcome to participate.