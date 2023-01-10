MLK Community Day: Teens R Talkin’

MLK Community Day celebrates Dr King’s legacy through the talents, visions and messages from the teens.

MLK Community Day celebrates Dr King’s legacy through the talents, visions and messages from the teens🗣This year’s event is back at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center on January 16, 2023, 12p-3p. Theme: Content of Character

Featuring performances:

Christian Bolar, is a Highland Springs football player, singer, musician and motivational speaker. The BGA Recording Artist Christian Bolar album “I Believe” was nominated for the 2020 Stellar Awards in the “Youth Project of the Year”

Recording artist RU picked up a guitar at the age of seven, starting writing music at the age of 12 and now her latest single “Next Big Thing” was featured on @bet

Motivational Speaker and percussionist, Kenya Sarai

Co-host motivational speaker and mental health advocate, Maestro Turner

Dj, Boss Lady J