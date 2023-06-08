Know Before You Go! Park And Ride Tips For ‘Jubilation in June’ Next Sunday

- Date/time: June 18th, 3:00pm to 9:00pm
- Venue: Intermediate Terminal
- Address: 3101 Wharf Street, Richmond, Virginia, 23223
- Web: More Info
It’s Almost Time To Celebrate Juneteenth With Us!!!!
Radio One Richmond and City of Richmond Parks and Recreation @rvaparksandrec bring you Jubilation in June, presented by Behavioral Health Services of Virginia. The Biggest Juneteenth Celebration in the City!
**PARK AT MAIN STREET STATION FOR FREE ON SUNDAY, JUNE 18 AND TAKE THE PULSE DIRECTLY TO THE EVENT**
This event is powered by Anthem Healthkeepers Plus and Clearview Counseling Services.
-
Richmond Authorities Offer Possible Motive Behind Graduation Day Shooting
-
Will Downing Performing LIVE with Leela James at Greater Richmond Convention Center
-
Jalen Rose Files For Divorce From Molly Qerim
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Like Father, Like Child Photo Contest: Enter to Win Airpods and an Apple Watch!
-
Radio One General Promotional Rules
-
Buy Black RVA
-
Diddy's Relationship With Al B. Sure's Son Quincy!