Know Before You Go! Park And Ride Tips For ‘Jubilation in June’ Next Sunday

It’s Almost Time To Celebrate Juneteenth With Us!!!!

Radio One Richmond and City of Richmond Parks and Recreation @rvaparksandrec bring you Jubilation in June, presented by Behavioral Health Services of Virginia. The Biggest Juneteenth Celebration in the City! **PARK AT MAIN STREET STATION FOR FREE ON SUNDAY, JUNE 18 AND TAKE THE PULSE DIRECTLY TO THE EVENT**

This event will have live music, DJs, Performances, Vendors and more! It all goes down on Sunday, June 18th at 3101 Wharf Street from 3pm to 9pm.

This event is powered by Anthem Healthkeepers Plus and Clearview Counseling Services.