Join us on Facebook LIVE, Tuesday, February 22nd at 6pm as Miss Community Clovia explores “Black Banking: How It Started Vs. How It’s Going.” Joining her in this conversation is Katrina M. Hayes-Peerman, CEO of Virginia State University Federal Credit Union @vsufcu – You don’t want to miss this impactful conversation. Follow our page and turn on the notifications to get reminders about our special Black History Month Virtual Events!

