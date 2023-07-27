1st Friday Hats and Short Sets at Military Retirees Club

- Date/time: August 4th
- Venue: Military Retirees Club
- Address: 2220 SLED STREET, RICHMOND, VA, 23222
- Web: More Info
FIRST FRIDAYS @ MILITARY RETIREES CLUB
HATS AND SHORT SETS EDITION
FRIDAY, AUGUST 4TH
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
804 Day: Richmond's Biggest Block Party Coming August 4!
-
Carlee Russell’s Attorney: ‘There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby’
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Radio One General Promotional Rules
-
Ralph Tresvant of New Edition Named New Host of "Love and R+B"
-
Beloved Dancing with the Stars Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78
-
Firearm Fatalities Named Leading Cause of Death Among Children [WATCH]