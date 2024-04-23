Listen Live
Crime

Tennessee Teacher Arrested For Bringing Guns To School

Tennessee Teacher Arrested For Bringing Guns To School

Published on April 23, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Stone Soul 2024
99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Man holding handgun pistol

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

A Nashville, TN preschool teacher, 29 yr-old Sheneca Cowart, is charged with bringing a gun to school and threatening one of her colleagues. The charges included threat of mass violence, and two counts of carrying a weapon onto school property.

See story here

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Man holding handgun pistol
Crime

Tennessee Teacher Arrested For Bringing Guns To School

Lifestyle

Here’s Your Lineup for Stone Soul 2024: Tickets On Sale Now

Entertainment

The Chosen One: Ben Wallace Talks Going Undrafted to NBA Hall of Fame

Entertainment

Nick Cannon Suggests His “Light-Skinned” Mother Influenced Dating Preferences

Local

Buy Black RVA

VCU Health Dept of Comm and Marketing
Local

Community Conversations with Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Video Shows Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears Misgender Trans Senator As ‘Sir,’ Offers Non-Apology

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close