Donations Pour In After 11-Year-Old Boy Killed Defending Pregnant Mother From Abusive Ex-Boyfriend

A fundraiser has begun to help the family of Jayden Perkins, an 11-year-old boy who was killed while defending his pregnant mother from her abusive ex-boyfriend’s violence last week in Chicago.

Crosetti Brand, the man allegedly responsible for fatally stabbing the child, was charged on Friday. According to the Chicago Police Department, Brand allegedly stabbed Perkins as he was protecting his mother during a brutal domestic attack on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the online crowdfunding effort had reportedly raised more than $120,000.

At a press conference on Friday, Chicago authorities revealed that Brand and Perkins’ 33-year-old mother had a romantic relationship 15 years ago that allegedly turned sour. The matriarch had an active order of protection placed against him, but the order did not stop Brand from coming to her home on March 13.

A press release from the Chicago Police Department noted that the gruesome attack occurred at around 12:20 p.m. near the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue. Brand — a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history — was on parole and serving a 16-year sentence for home invasion and aggravated assault when he forced entry into the matriarch’s home. He stabbed her “multiple times” and fatally stabbed 11-year-old Perkins in the process.

The unidentified woman and her son were rushed to a nearby hospital. Perkins succumbed to his injuries. His mother remains in critical condition, but she is expected to survive the horrendous attack, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling confirmed.

“This mom’s life is now forever changed. Along with being brutally attacked and stabbed multiple times…she has to face the fact that she will never see, touch or hug her 11-year-old son,” the authority said during Friday’s press conference.

Sadly, the 33-year-old mother’s 5-year-old son witnessed the gruesome stabbing. He was not injured during the incident, but Snelling expressed worry for the young child’s mental health and well-being.

“We have to imagine what that 5-year-old is going to have to deal with for the rest of his life after witnessing something so brutal.”

Brand, 37, has since been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, three counts of home invasion with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, aggravated domestic battery, unlawful use of a weapon, violation of an order of protection, and a warrant has been issued for his parole violation.

At the conference, Snelling told reporters that Brand’s release from prison should have “never happened” as he had previously violated his probation several times. Brand was released from the Stateville Correctional Center on parole, for the second time on March 12, one day before he allegedly carried out the stabbing.

In October, the convicted felon was granted parole and put under electronic monitoring upon his release. However, in February, he was returned to prison after sending a threatening text to Perkins’ mother.

Community members have rallied together to support Perkins’ family amid his tragic passing.

Pierce Elementary, Perkins’ school, created a campaign to help the 11-year-old’s mother with costs associated with the case. They described young Perkins as an “exceptional young man” who loved “spending time with friends, playing sports, and performing. His infectious laughter and kind heart touched the lives of everyone he met.”

Known for his leadership qualities and “compassionate nature,” Perkins “was always willing to lend a helping hand and had a knack for resolving conflicts among his friends.”

The school added, “His positive energy and enthusiasm were contagious, and he will be remembered fondly by all who knew him.”

Consider donating to Perkins’ fund here.

