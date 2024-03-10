Listen Live
| 03.10.24
VCU Massey Cancer Center – Women’s History Month Panel

Tune in as KISS FM’s “Miss Community” Clovia Lawrence talks to Dr. Robert Winn (Director) and Dr. Kandace McGuire (Chief of Breast Surgery) at VCU Massey Cancer Center.  Topics include the American Cancer Society, cancer disparities in women, cancer screenings and HPV vaccines.

Learn more at www.masseycancercenter.org

