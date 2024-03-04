Jason Kelce Announces Retirement After 13-Year Career with Philadelphia Eagles

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Jason Kelce has announced that he is retiring from the National Football League. Kelce, a sixth round, 191st overall pick 2011, spent his entire career with the same team he was drafted by, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce made the decision not return to the Philadelphia Eagles for another and that he will hang his hat at a press conference held at 1pm Monday March 4th.

Jason Kelce was a 7-time Pro Bowler (2014, 2016, 2019–2023), 6-time First-team All-Pro (2017–2019, 2021-2023, and Super Bowl champion (LII). Kelce has undoubtedly set the standard for Eagles Football, and serves as the epitome of what leadership looks like on and off the football field.

Jason Kelce’s was rumored to retire after the Eagles’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Wild Card

“I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision. I just don’t. There’s too much emotion in the moment. There’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision,” Kelce said during the episode of New Heights. “I’m not trying to be dramatic and continue to draw this thing out. I’m really not. It’s just something I think, when it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me, what has led to the career I’ve had. I don’t think that it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that.”

Jason Kelce took to the podium, and a long emotional preface was followed by the outpour of thank you’s to everyone who was involved in Kelce’s career Professionally, collegiately, as well as academically.

He talked about many memories during his tenure as an Eagle; getting the call from Andy Reid that he’d be drafted, Witnessing one-on-one drills with Jason Peters and Trent Cole, witnessing his blizzardy battle against the Detroit Lions, where LeSean McCoy willed them to a win and his favorite moments throughout his historic Super Bowl victory.

Kelce also addressed the many of those who begged him to compete for another year and go out on a higher note.

“Although last year truly sucked, I wouldn’t trade any of my time with you or my teammates.” “Everything happens for a reason, and I truly enjoyed my time. Sometimes the flowers get knocked back a bit, but the roots are made. And I can’t wait to watch them reblossom again.”

He thanked his family, his father, his mother, his brother, his wife, and plenty of other role models, and influential figures that impacted his life. All these moving part created the future hall of famer, that Kelce is today.

Watch Jason Kelce’s Retirement Speech Below!

Jason Kelce Announces Retirement After 13-Year Career with Philadelphia Eagles was originally published on rnbphilly.com