Dylan Dilinjah Says Dave Chappelle Ruined His Career

Dylan Dilinjah had his initial brushes with fame as a member of the MTV reality show series, Making The Band. Dylan Dilinjah recently released a video stating that Dave Chappelle spoofed him on his popular sketch show thus halting the rising rapper’s career arc.

Dylan Dilinjah, who is now stylizing his name as Dylan Dili, was a guest on the We Are Flatbush documentary series that highlights individuals from the Brooklyn neighborhood. Dili sat with We Are Flatbush for a five-part chat that covered his early beginnings, and his musical influences, and also discussed his time on Making The Band.

In regards to Chappelle, Dili shared in a clip that being spoofed by the comedian via a skit on his hit Chappelle’s Show on Comedy Central put a huge dent in his career momentum. Dili said that after the skit went wide, people in the industry began writing him off as a joke. While he later crossed paths with Chappelle, it appears that Dili had to contend with the aftermath.

