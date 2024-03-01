804 Women Making History: Andrea Lyons 

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Richmond would like to pay homage to the 804 women who are making and shaking history through their business ventures, influence and mark on our local community. We are proud to present 804 Women Making History.

Andréa Lyons is the Founder and CEO at All About Presentation, the premier company for corporate event management and films supporting strategic communications, training, and marketing efforts. Since 2007, All About Presentation has produced over 1500 events, designed the event experience for over 350,000 event attendees, created over 30,000+ minutes of film content, and managed over 75 million dollars of event spend for clients that represent a variety of industries from banking to government and criss-cross the globe from Rhode Island to South Korea.

Andréa received a bachelor’s degree at Central Michigan University, executive education at Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and the University of Richmond, a certificate in event planning from the University of Virginia and is currently completing a certificate in Film and Television from NYU Tisch School of the Arts. She is a board member of the Metropolitan Business League and President of the African American CEO Roundtable in Richmond.

Her favorite hobbies are fine dining and making money. She is forever a sorority girl, life-long student, aviation enthusiast, and wannabe Chopped champion.

Andréa has been featured in Wall Street Journal publications, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, Richmond Times-Dispatch, SheKnows.com, and a host of other websites and blogs.

One of the coolest days she’s ever had was when she got a notification that Barack Obama started following her on X, formerly known as Twitter.

