March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Richmond would like to pay homage to the 804 women who are making and shaking history through their business ventures, influence and mark on our local community. We are proud to present 804 Women Making History.

Today we recognize Kim Young, a nationally recognized expert troublemaker and social worker experienced in providing direct clinical services to multi-system involved youth, young adults and families who have experienced community violence. She now works upstream to promote community driven solutions to system-created problems through cross sector collaboration.

Kim’s work focuses on increasing visibility for Black social workers, creating opportunities for Black youth and young adults, eliminating barriers to dreaming and increasing the awareness of moral injury in the heart work.

She has been recognized as an Essence Magazine Essential Hero, Richmond’s Style Weekly 40 Under 40, and Virginia Commonwealth University 10 Under 10, and is a host of the Revolutionary Hoodrat Podcast. When not causing trouble Kim enjoys moving with ease reclaiming rest and listening to trap music.

804 Women Making History: Kim Young was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com