804 Women Making History: Katrina Travers Pascal

Today we celebrate Katrina Travers Pascal: Wife, mother, stylist, mentor and Richmond native. She was raised South of the James in a single-parent home. Because money was an issue in the house, she learned how to do her hair. Because of what she encountered, her passion was lit, and the cosmetologist was born.

Katrina began to style her peers in her neighborhood. She became the go-to in her community. Katrina worked as an assistant to a local stylist and enrolled in Cosmetology school because she knew this would be her future. After graduating, she pursued her career as a Hairstylist in the downtown area of RVA. Her skills in the industry earned attention, making her known for her talent in the business. Her first salon opened October nineteen ninety-nine on Grace St. – where she honed in on her craft and leadership for fifteen years. With growth comes change. Katrina’s vision for more caused her to move to her current location – 105 East Main St. This move has offered her more opportunities to be a blessing in the community as she is actively serving the homeless across the street from her business.

Her creativity and passion for the industry have allowed her to work with many local news anchors and celebrities. She is recognized as an icon and hailed as a leader in the community and her industry. Katrina’s recognition has granted her awards for her work in the hair industry. She has mentored and spaced over 25 barbers and stylists throughout her career. With 32 years of experience in the field, she loves educating others. She mentors at the ACE program in Henrico County because she loves to give back and see the success of future leaders in the industry. Katrina is now working on her second love. She graduated from the University of Richmond in the fall of 2023 to become an Interior Designer. This has also been one of her life’s passions. FabULuxe Interiors by Katrina Pascal is another journey she is looking forward to. She will be servicing residential and commercial interiors. She attributes her success to God, her family, and her hard work because, without any of this, it wouldn’t be possible.

804 Women Making History: Katrina Travers Pascal was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com