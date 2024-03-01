804 Women Making History: Dr. Tabitha Spurlock

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Richmond would like to pay homage to the 804 women who are making and shaking history through their business ventures, influence and mark on our local community. We are proud to present 804 Women Making History.

Today we highlight Dr. Tabatha Spurlock, a dynamic and highly energetic motivational speaker and educator. For nearly 20 years, she has been committed to educating youth from local housing neighborhoods with the Boys and Girls Club to the public K-12 education system. Her education career spans from serving as a business teacher to multiple positions on a district level. Currently she is the inaugural CTE academic advisor for an inner-city district where she passionately helps foster community partnerships and educates secondary youth and colleagues on prominent career paths

