804 Women Making History: Taylor Scott, Founder of The RVA Community Fridges

March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Richmond would like to pay homage to the 804 women who are making and shaking history through their business ventures, influence and mark on our local community. We are proud to present 804 Women Making History.

Today we celebrate Taylor Scott, a 26 year old, African American woman of Cherokee and Seminole descent, born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, who founded the RVA Community Fridges.

Scott moved to Virginia in 2016 to attend VCU and completed her degree in Criminal Justice: Forensic Crime Scene Investigation and a minor in Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Taylor had hopes of joining the FBI when pursuing her degree, but felt moved towards grassroot orgs and mutual aid work upon completion.

On January 28, 2021, Taylor worked with friends to help set up the first community fridge in Virginia, within the food apartheid community of Church Hill, in Richmond. After receiving such positive and loving feedback, she decided to continue efforts in providing fresh local produce to our communities, especially those that have been systematically redlined and are historically food apartheids, while helping deter food waste and insecurity within our state. Since putting up the first fridge, Taylor and her team have successfully put up 14 community fridges and pantries within Richmond, with more in the works, and have helped many other community fridge groups establish fridges within Virginia and other states. Taylor and the RVA Community Fridges team are partnering up with the local Richmond Food Not Bombs chapter on a three year lease for a brick and mortar building where they intend to provide free food plus cooking and educational courses once opened.

