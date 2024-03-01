99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Richmond would like to pay homage to the 804 women who are making and shaking history through their business ventures, influence and mark on our local community. We are proud to present 804 Women Making History.

Today we celebrate Tameka Jefferson, the Community Relations Manager for Richmond Region Tourism – the region’s destination marketing organization.

Her responsibilities involve leading the organization’s diversity and inclusion community initiatives OutRVA and BLK RVA. When asked about her motivation to work for Richmond Region Tourism, she said, “Richmond Region Tourism promotes the region as a welcoming and inclusive place to visit and play. “As an avid traveler and Richmond lover, I was excited to join an organization that works to showcase our wonderful businesses, attractions, hotels, and events to the rest of the world.” Tameka holds a master’s degree in public administration from Univ of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from Virginia Commonwealth University. When Tameka is not working in her capacity at RRT; she is managing her business, Jefferson Virtual Solutions, LLC, spending time with her daughter, or spoiling her two-year-old Maltipoo, Nylah.

804 Women Making History: Tameka Jefferson of Richmond Region Tourism