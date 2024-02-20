Community Conversations with Stanley Jordan

Tune In! Watch Miss Community Clovia chat with guitar virtuoso, Stanley Jordan. Stanley is coming to the Ashland Theatre this Friday, Feb. 23rd at The Ashland Theatre. Doors open at 7pm. Show at 8pm. To get tickets visit www.ashlandtheatre.org
Stanley will be dedicating his performance to Kid Pan Alley & donations received throughout the evening will support songwriting programs in elementary schools in Central Virginia. Reserve your seat and plan to join for an incredible night of music and education. To learn more about Kid Pan Alley, visit www.kidpanalley.org
