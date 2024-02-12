Listen Live
Chiefs Beat A Stacked 49ers Team For Historic SB Win

Published on February 12, 2024

Football

Source: Scott Halleran / Getty

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions with an epic overtime win of Super Bowl LVIII This one ended with a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, who had a stacked steam on both sides of the ball.

Mahomes and Coach Andy Reid marched through the playoffs without a no.1 receiver nor a 1000 yard rusher, on the road to beat the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and eventually the 49ers.

