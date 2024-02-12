Listen Live
Mariah Carey & Lenny Kravitz Nominated For Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Published on February 12, 2024

Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still

Source: Courtesy Epic Records / Courtesy Epic Records

The nominees for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame  features 10 first timers which included Mariah Carey, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, and Sade.

Other nominees in the running include Eric B. & Rakim, A Tribe Called Quest and Mary J. Blige.

