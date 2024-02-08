5 Songs Usher Should Perform During The Super Bowl Halftime Show

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

We are just days away from Usher’s Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performance, and fans are eager to see what the Grammy Award-winning star has in store for his big night on the coveted stage.

In an interview with Billboard on Feb. 7, the 45-year-old singer revealed that a few “special guests” are joining him to perform for the big show.

“It will definitely be an event,” Usher teased. “There are special guests. And I’ve considered new songs. But you know, it’s 12 to 15 minutes. So it’s really hard to determine what moment matters more than others, especially with a new song. But there’s the dance, the wardrobe, the lighting, how long you stay in a song, the fact that the audience may sing along … It’s a lot. So I’m trying my hardest not to overthink it.”

The veteran performer did not mention the names of the surprise guests, but over the years, Usher has collaborated with a long list of stars, including Lil John, Ludacris, and Beyoncé.

Here’s what the team at HelloBeautiful would love to see Usher perform.

Usher — who will debut his ninth studio album, Coming Home, on the same day as his epic Halftime Show performance — was mum about his setlist for Sunday. However, he did say that fans can expect to hear a few “hit records” throughout the extravaganza.

Well, the staff here at HelloBeautiful have been speculating about what songs Usher may perform when he takes to the stage on Feb. 11. I’d personally love to hear the dynamic performer and dancer sing “Confessions Pt. II.” The 2004 banger, which appeared on the celeb’s fourth studio album Confessions, instantly transports me back to my teenage years of dancing in my room without a care in the world. This song was on repeat at full volume. Even though the track is about heartbreak, there’s something infectious about Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox’s production on this hit that pairs well with Usher’s soaring vocals and emotionally charged lyrics.

HelloBeautiful’s Editorial Director of Style + Beauty, Shamika Sanders, would love to hear the R&B icon sing “Nice & Slow.”

“I know what you’re thinking, “Nice & Slow” at the Super Bowl? But as a full-time Usher stan, it’s my favorite song and his live rendition of it is a top-notch display of stamina and vocals,” she shared. “And come on, it’s one of the greatest R&B songs of all time. He better do it.”

HB’s Senior Fashion and Beauty Editor, Marsha Badger, hopes the Grammy winner will perform “Love in this Club” — another timeless classic.

“Love in this Club” is a ratchet love song, but Usher made it sound like a romance you had to be part of. Were we making love in the club in 2008? I wasn’t, but the way the legendary R&B crooner sang those lyrics, I was convinced that was the club’s sole purpose!”

Freelance Editor, Lauren E. Williams wants to hear “OMG.”

“”OMG” is just one of the songs gets you moving while relating to what you’re going through. It’s my treadmill go-to. The fast beat and even faster lyrics literally have me saying “OMG” …. And who doesn’t want to hear Usher talking about all the many ways he can love them?”

Freelance writer, Samjah Iman, would like to hear the legendary singer belt “You Make Me Wanna.”

“Usher has a million hits, and I love most of them, but, “You Make Me Wanna” takes me back to a nostalgic time when R&B was a vibe. It’s also my mother’s favorite Usher song, and we will be watching the Super Bowl together. So, I’m looking forward to seeing her jump off the couch to dance to this jam.”

Guess we’ll just have to tune in to the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday to find out what Usher has in store. Until then, the R&B crooner has been tapping a star-studded list of celebs to help him promote his highly anticipated gig.

On Feb. 8, Apple Music and the singer dropped a new video starring Ludacris, Taraji P. Henson and Lil John, in which they struggle to find Usher after a long night out partying in Vegas — and the skit is down right hilarious. Check out the funny clip below.

