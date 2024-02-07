SZA Speaks Out After Grammy’s

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

SZA has finally spoken out after losing album of the year to Taylor Swift at the Grammy’s. Deep conversation was sparked after Jay-Z pointed out flaws in the Grammy system with Beyonce have the most awards but yet never winning “Album of the Year” honors. Jay-Z also lamented to people getting robbed and others having no business being nominated in the first place leaving most the think he was referring to Taylor Swift.

