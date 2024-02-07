Listen Live
Mother Of School Shooter Found Guilty Of Manslaughter

Published on February 7, 2024

Guns

Source: En Contexto / En Contexto

For the first time in U.S. history, a parent has been held responsible and convicted in a mass school shooting. Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Ethan Crumbley, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after her son killed four students and injured seven others in 2021 at Oxford High in Michigan. Ethan received life in prison without parole and his mother is facing up to 60 years in prison. Now we wait for the trial of the father to play out next.

