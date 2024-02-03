Community Conversations with Creative NxGen Petroleum

Listen to the Podcast! Join Miss Community Clovia and Creative NxGen Petroleum as they sit down for another episode of ‘Community Conversations’

Creative NxGen Petroleum, LLC is a 100% woman-and-minority owned bulk fuel distributor, one of a few minority owned petroleum companies in the state of Virginia. Creative NxGen was founded in 2017 by Charlene J. Reynolds, a native of Richmond, Virginia. As a first-generation fuel supplier Creative NxGen has aligned with other fuel suppliers and distributors nationwide to expand into new territories.

Using our own fleet, we deliver petroleum products within the state of Virginia and utilize the services of petroleum haulers in Virginia, and around the country as needed. Creative NxGen has served as a primary fuel supplier on many construction, and highway construction projects. We also proudly serve public transit entities, hospitals, universities, golf courses, and the rental car industry. We take pride in the services we provide for private entities, local, state, and federal governments.

Learn more at www.cngpetroleum.com