Usher Set To Honor Previous Black Artists For Halftime

Usher prepares to entertain millions of viewers during the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show as he pass homage to the Black artists that have come before him.
See story here
-
This Day In Black History: February 3rd- The Negro Baseball League Founded
-
REPORT: Washington Wizards & The Capitals Leaving DC To Move To Virginia
-
Washington Wizards Essay Contest Deadline Coming Soon
-
Buy Black RVA
-
Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige to Receive Entertainment Icon Honor at 2024 Urban One Honors
-
Diddy And Diageo Alcohol Settle Legal Fight
-
Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams’s Viral Interview With Shannon Sharpe
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!