Judge Denies Lizzo’s Motion For Case Dismissal

Published on February 5, 2024

Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
Lizzo for ESSENCE

Source: JD Barnes / JD Barnes for ESSENCE

A judge in Lizzo’s case has denied her request to have the lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers thrown out of court. Judge Mark H. Epstein did elect to toss out some of the plaintiffs’ accusations against Lizzo and her team.

