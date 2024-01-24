Listen Live
Tech CEO Dies After Stage Stunt Gone Wrong

Published on January 24, 2024

Tech CEO Sanjay Shah tragically fell to his death after a failed entrance that went wrong during a company party in India.

On Thursday, Vistex CEO Sanjay Shah, 56, and company president Raju Datla, 52, were taking part in the company’s silver jubilee by entering the stage in a small iron cage which malfunctioned and dropped them 15 feet to the stage in front of 700 of their employees.

Shah died shortly after and company president Datla suffered severe head injuries and remains in critical condition.

