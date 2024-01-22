For the Culture Creator's Summit- Landing Page_RD Richmond WCDX_February 2021
Entertainment News

Dave Chappelle Calls Out Katt Williams (Explicit Content)

Dave Chappelle Calls Out Katt Williams

Published on January 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
David Letterman x Dave Chappelle

Source: Mathieu Bitton / Netlfix

Dave Chappelle feels that Katt Williams unnecessarily Ethered Black comedians while not saying anything about white comedians. Chappelle performed at MonDeRays at the Hollywood Improve when he appeared drunk while going at Katt.on stage. At one point, DeRay Davis appeared on stage to defend Katt’s interview while Deon Cole asked for another drink.

Katt Williams appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast “Club Shay Shay” to respond to previous comedians who appeared and gave info he felt was untrue then…and for decades.

Is it right for Chappelle to make this a racial thing?

See story here

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Close