Dave Chappelle Calls Out Katt Williams (Explicit Content)

Dave Chappelle feels that Katt Williams unnecessarily Ethered Black comedians while not saying anything about white comedians. Chappelle performed at MonDeRays at the Hollywood Improve when he appeared drunk while going at Katt.on stage. At one point, DeRay Davis appeared on stage to defend Katt’s interview while Deon Cole asked for another drink.

Katt Williams appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast “Club Shay Shay” to respond to previous comedians who appeared and gave info he felt was untrue then…and for decades.

Is it right for Chappelle to make this a racial thing?

