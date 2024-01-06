Community Conversations with Y-ME Youth Ministries

Tune in for another episode of Community Conversations with Miss Community Cloud and Mr. V from “Y-ME Youth Ministry Entertainment”. Learn more at www.y-me.live
About Y-Me
Our Community Service Program allows young people to feel a sense of appreciation and gratitude when giving back to the community. This selfless deed also fills them with a sense of pride and increases the awareness of sharing and caring. Our Hip Hop Elevation Program uses performing arts in our Empowerment Events to promote peace & unity and make smart choices. We believe inspirational music carries a powerful message that can change people’s mindset. Y-ME is the foundation, Dynasty Music is the platform, and Hip Hop Elevation is the movement. Fun activities such as Jumpology, roller skating, bowling, Putt-Putt, movies, Kings Dominion, and Chuck E. Cheese are the glue that allows our personalities to blend and bond together!
-
Comedian Kevin Hart Earns $15 Million in Two Days, Breaks Eddie Murphy's Record
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Little Black Tony Has Arrived…After Just Three Weeks? [LISTEN]
-
Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige to Receive Entertainment Icon Honor at 2024 Urban One Honors
-
Community Clo & Ashley Etienne Chat About Early Voting In Virginia
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Child Abuse Skit Video Surfaces
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!