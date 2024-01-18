Community Reacts To Huguenot Graduation Shooting Report

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Community members finally got to see the third-party report on RPS’ handling of the June 6 graduation day shooting after a judge ruled in favor of CBS 6 and the Richmond Times Dispatch’s lawsuit against the district, demanding its release.

According to the report, Huguenot High School student Shawn Jackson, who was shot and killed after the school’s graduation June 6, participated in the ceremony without the school principal’s authorization and school staff members knew there were threats on his life.

