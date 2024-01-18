Florida Board of Education Deals Blow To DEI Programs

Thanks to the backwards mentality of Florida Governor Ron Desantis, the Florida Board of Education has just banned state colleges from using public funds for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs or activities.
In essence, the new rule passed in Florida will bar the Florida College System from using federal funds for programs that categorize individuals based on race or sex for preferential treatment.
See story here
