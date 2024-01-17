R. Kelly Loses Lawsuit...Claims He Was Unaware Of It

R. Kelly wants to be absolved from the August 2023 lawsuit which concluded with a guilty verdict with damages of over $10 million to be paid to the victims.
TMZ reports that legal documents obtained on Monday (January 15) show that R. Kelly is claiming he didn’t have the opportunity to defend himself in the lawsuit because he wasn’t even aware of it. The lawsuit involved accusations that he and his ex-manager, Donnell Russell, devised a plan to stop a New York City screening of “Surviving R. Kelly” by threatening and intimidating campaign. The ruling against them equals a sum of $10.5 million to be divided between the six female victims involved.
