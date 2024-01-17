Diddy And Diageo Alcohol Settle Legal Fight

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Sean Combs has been in a legal pitfall lately and his nasty battle with Diageo Alcohol is finally over.

A joint statement to TMZ reads “Sean Combs and Diageo have now agreed to resolve all disputes between them. Mr. Combs has withdrawn all of his allegations about Diageo and will voluntarily dismiss his lawsuits against Diageo with prejudice. Diageo and Mr. Combs have no ongoing business relationship, either with respect to Cîroc vodka or DeLeón tequila, which Diageo now solely owns.”

