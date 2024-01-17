For the Culture Creator's Summit- Landing Page_RD Richmond WCDX_February 2021
Celebrity News

Diddy And Diageo Alcohol Settle Legal Fight

Diddy And Diageo Alcohol Settle Legal Fight

Published on January 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Sean Diddy Combs

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Sean Combs has been in a legal pitfall lately and his nasty battle with Diageo Alcohol is finally over.

A joint statement to TMZ reads “Sean Combs and Diageo have now agreed to resolve all disputes between them. Mr. Combs has withdrawn all of his allegations about Diageo and will voluntarily dismiss his lawsuits against Diageo with prejudice. Diageo and Mr. Combs have no ongoing business relationship, either with respect to Cîroc vodka or DeLeón tequila, which Diageo now solely owns.”

See story here

 

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Close