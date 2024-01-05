11th Annual MLK Community Day: Monday, January 15th

MLK Community Day celebrates Dr King’s legacy through the talents, visions and messages from teens and young adults.

Theme: Love can turn an enemy into a friend

This year’s event is back at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center on January 15, 2024, 1:00pm-4:00pm.

Featuring performances:

Henrico High School Drumline Warriors, the marching band is THEE Standard of Excellence in Musical Knowledge and Soul

Recording Artist and Motivational Speaker: ChargedUp Vell is performing tracks from the Destination Mixtape available on all major platforms

Guest Speaker: Elijah Coles-Brown attends Virginia State University, Motivational speaker, Civil Rights Activist, Podcaster, Talk Show Host and Entrepreneur

Vocalist and Entrepreneur: Rajana Green is a singer, entrepreneur and senior at Varina High School

Dynasty Music Live: a group of recording artists performing positive rap about resilence and ending divided freedom. The group consist of students from Armstrong High School, Richmond Community High School, Fairfield Middle School and Varina High School

Co-hosts:

Vocalist and Educator VibeWithJT

Impactful Speaker and Instrumentalist Kenya Sarai

Dj: Boss Lady J

Powered by: Community Clo of Radio One Inc and Sarai Works LLC