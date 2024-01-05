11th Annual MLK Community Day: Monday, January 15th

Join us for an exciting day of community and conversation at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia in Richmond. This event is all about giving teenagers a platform to express their thoughts and ideas. Come and be a part of the conversation as we discuss important topics that impact our community. We’ll cover it all. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect with other teens and make your voice heard. See you there!
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER
MLK Community Day celebrates Dr King’s legacy through the talents, visions and messages from teens and young adults.
Theme: Love can turn an enemy into a friend
This year’s event is back at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center on January 15, 2024, 1:00pm-4:00pm.
Featuring performances:
Henrico High School Drumline Warriors, the marching band is THEE Standard of Excellence in Musical Knowledge and Soul
Recording Artist and Motivational Speaker: ChargedUp Vell is performing tracks from the Destination Mixtape available on all major platforms
Guest Speaker: Elijah Coles-Brown attends Virginia State University, Motivational speaker, Civil Rights Activist, Podcaster, Talk Show Host and Entrepreneur
Vocalist and Entrepreneur: Rajana Green is a singer, entrepreneur and senior at Varina High School
Dynasty Music Live: a group of recording artists performing positive rap about resilence and ending divided freedom. The group consist of students from Armstrong High School, Richmond Community High School, Fairfield Middle School and Varina High School
Co-hosts:
Vocalist and Educator VibeWithJT
Impactful Speaker and Instrumentalist Kenya Sarai
Dj: Boss Lady J
Powered by: Community Clo of Radio One Inc and Sarai Works LLC
