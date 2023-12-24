99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Keke Palmer is giving – literally! The beauty took to Instagram on Sunday, December 24, and got us all in the holiday spirit when she shared a few holiday photos that looked like they were taken right at the North Pole!

The beauty pulled out her Christmas best for an adorable holiday photoshoot alongside her son, Leodis a.k.a baby “Leo.” The TV host and actress posted the series of photos to Instagram on Christmas Eve, just in time for Christmas, and was sure to show off her stunning look in the process.

For her holiday shoot, Palmer wore a curve-hugging red gown by Yousef Aljasmi. Styled by Seth Chernoff, she took the look to the next level and gave us major Mrs. Claus vibes by rocking a platinum, bleach blonde updo with matching bleach blonde eyebrows.

To further capture the holiday spirit, Palmer posed in front of a decorated fireplace while Leo sat alongside her in an adorable green and red onesie. “Santa is here and she brought her favorite little helper,” she wrote as the post’s caption before wishing everyone a “Merry Christmas Eve.”

Check out the post below.

But this wasn’t the only post she shared with her millions of followers ahead of Christmas. She also shared a selfie where she showed off a close up of her holiday glam while getting her fans ready for the holidays. “Yall ready for tomorrow?” she wrote in the caption. “Any particular traditions you have? Share some with me .. I have my immediate family traditions but I’d like to start creating my own with my son! Give me some inspiration.”

It looks like our new tradition is loving Keke’s glam, as fans in the comment section couldn’t get enough! “AND THE GLAM TEAM DONT what??!!???,” one wrote while another commented, “You ate this look so much!! ”

If we weren’t in the Christmas spirit before, we sure are now thanks to Keke Palmer!

Keke Palmer Goes Bleach Blonde For Christmas was originally published on hellobeautiful.com