Dres of Black Sheep Gets Paramount+ Documentary

Dres of Black Sheep will be front and center on television screens as a new documentary on his life and career will debut on Paramount+.

As part of the 1990’s fabled rap duo Black Sheep, Dres has been at the forefront as one of Hip-Hop’s most magnetic personalities. Now, he is the latest figure from the culture to have his story captured on film as a new documentary, The Choice Is Yours, is set to debut on the Paramount+ streaming service. Dres announced the news by sharing the poster of the film through a post on X, formerly Twitter on Monday (November 6), with the caption “Pencil me in.”

The Choice Is Yours chronicles Dres’ journey as an MC, rising to fame with Black Sheep on the strength of their iconic single “The Choice Is Yours” and captures him as he works to rediscover the same stratospheric levels of success as an independent artist since the group’s demise. The documentary also features his work in highlighting the ills of the music industry that he’s experienced, sitting down with other artists, journalists, celebrities, and music executives in the process.

“Hip-Hop gives us the opportunity to blow up. It also gives us the opportunity to implode,” Dres says in the trailer. “As we strive to live up to our character, in the mirror we see the champion and challenger knowing the choice is yours.”

The documentary,y directed by Clark Slater, also features Dres’ work on his upcoming album, a special project that showcases his discovery of music from the late legendary producer J Dilla. Slater is best known for his work on the HBO documentary on DMX, Music Box:DMX:Don’t Try To Understand which was released in 2021. The hard drive of beats, which hadn’t been shared with the public until this point are bestowed upon Dres thanks to a chance meeting with someone very close to the producer who tasks him with making the next great Dilla album.

The Choice Is Yours premieres on Paramount+ on Tuesday, November 21. Check out the trailer for the documentary below.

Dres of Black Sheep Gets Paramount+ Documentary was originally published on hiphopwired.com