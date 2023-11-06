Harmoni Turner (Rock T’s Daughter) on Harvard Women’s Basketball Opening Game! [EXCLUSIVE]

Let’s talk basketball, father-daughter style! Rock T’s daughter, Harmoni Turner, joins the show to give an exclusive on Harvard University sports!

Harmoni is an ESPN 5-star recruit and point-guard for Harvard University Women’s Basketball. Tonight’s season-opening game is Harvard University against University of Maryland (ranked no. 14). Despite naysayers expecting the game to be a blowout, Turner is confident in her team’s ability.

“[The doubts are] not water, it’s fuel added to the fire…We’re prepared and we’re ready. I’m super excited [to] let everybody know who Harvard is and what we stand for this year,” she said.

College Basketball Superstar Angel Reese Signs Major NIL Deal With Reebok

She credits other young women’s basketball players like Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and Paige Bueckers for bringing more attention to women’s basketball overall.

The Texas-bred baller is putting in work both on and off the court. She co-founded a non-profit, Pretty N’ Secure, based on her own struggles with depression and insecurity in order to help others with similar experiences.

