Sherri Shepherd Nailed Beyoncé’s RWT Looks For Her Talk Show’s Halloween Episode

We can cut Halloween short because Sherri Sheperd won. The comedienne worked six of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour looks for her talk show’s Halloween episode and nailed each outfit!

The Renaissance Word Tour was the event of the summer, and it’s evident that talk show host Sherri Sheperd was immensely inspired by her RWT experience. Not only did the talk show host show up and show out in an “Alien Superstar” look at one of Bey’s concerts, but she also chose to celebrate Halloween by rocking some of the queen’s iconic tour regalia on her talk show.

The 56-year-old wowed her audience in a replica of Bey’s Off-White red, crystal-embellished bodysuit, bustier, and harness combination. She then hopped into her version of the bumble bee Mugler catsuit that she paired with black latex gloves and patent leather thigh-high boots. Shepherd didn’t stop there. The mother paid homage to the “Energy” singer’s fashion line by rocking an Ivy Park jersey, oversized silver top hat, and camouflage thigh-high boots.

Of course, Sheperd had to recreate Mrs. Carter’s dreamy blue chiffon Vera Wang dress, and it wouldn’t be a RWT Halloween party if the host didn’t sport a replica of the custom Loewe, hand-clad jumpsuit and the Grammy winner’s signature RWT disco Balmain bodysuit with the disco horse in tow.

Not only did Sheperd conquer Halloween with her RWT-inspired looks, but she also brought Bey’s mother, Tina Knowles, on the show, who also dressed up as her daughter in her version of the Off-White red, crystal-embellished costume. During her time on Sherri, Knowles chatted about her daughter’s tour, upcoming film, and her granddaughter’s RWT performances. “She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she’s just getting better and better,” the Houston native said. “So I’m the proud grandma, always,” said the grandmother.

Sherri Shepherd has made our day with her RWT-inspired looks. She will go down in our favorite celebrity Halloween costumes book!

