Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on how Kim Kardashian has made history again, Jay-Z and Queen Latifah’s throwback stories, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Queen Latifah, Jay-Z, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Queen Latifah, Jay-Z, and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Register Today! The Richmond Grand All Day Party Coming Oct 28
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Despite Rumors, Actor Morgan Freeman Confirms He's Not Marrying His Step-Granddaughter
-
Kiss Richmond Text Club Consent & E-Sign
-
Your Voice Counts: Register Today and Find Early Voting Locations
-
[VIDEO] Take An Unofficial Site Tour Of The Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
-
Out and Proud: Black LGBTQ Celebs Who Put a Ring On It