Sharing Laughter and Tears with Kirk Franklin | ‘Father’s Day’ Exclusive

It’s always a great time when Kirk Franklin stops by the show! This time, we’re sharing, laughter, tears, and revelations.
Not only did Franklin drop his thirteenth studio album, but he released a documentary to supplement the music. He shares details from his own testimony to encourage others to find strength and faith in God through difficult times.
“I hope this album is a stripped-down, honest conversation about the difficulty of the life journey and how life can be messy, nuanced, and a matter of trial and error even for those who subscribe to faith. But it’s all wrapped in a bow of love, and that love doesn’t always make sense, but is always constant,” he writes in his ‘Father’s Day’ synopsis.
Franklin explains that unlike other afflictions, “matters of the heart” often go untreated—especially within the black community. Co-host Big Ray and Kirk bond over being adopted, and Ray opens up about how the film opened his eyes to his own abandonment issues.
Watch the full interview with Kirk Franklin below on Ryan Cameron Uncensored!
Head to www.KirkFranklin.com to watch the full ‘Father’s Day’ documentary and stream to the record.
