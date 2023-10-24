Listen Live
Contests

Enter to Win! Richmond Grand Talent Competition

Published on October 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Richmond Grand Talent Competition | iOne Local Sales | 2023-10-24

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

It’s that time! Register the song you would like to perform at the GRAND ALL DAY PARTY on October 28th for your chance to win $500!!

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close